Archbishop Ieronymos under fire from leftist minister

One day after Archbishop Ieronymos met with conservative opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Interior Minister Panos Skourletis on Thursday accused the head of the Greek Orthodox Church of seeking to play a role in domestic politics.



“It is not a sign of respect toward the Christian community that the [Church] leadership is flirting with a different role that aspires to influence the country’s political affairs,” the leftist minister said during a SYRIZA party event in Maroussi, north of Athens, on Thursday.



“I have come to conclude – and this is my own opinion – that lately there are forces within the Church that wish to coordinate their stance with the aspirations of New Democracy,” Skourletis said.



Speaking at a Church of Greece charity Wednesday, Mitsotakis said that if he becomes prime minister he will not seek changes to the Greek constitution regarding the status of the church.