Dijsselbloem says hopes review will be concluded ‘before the end of next month’

Eurogroup chief Jeroen Dijsselbloem has said he hopes that the Greek bailout review will be completed “before the end of next month” so as to free up the next round of payments.

As he joined MEPs in Brussels for a debate on the Greek bailout, the Dutch finance minister also apologized for any offence caused by comments last month where he implied that southern European nations were wasting all their money on “drinks and women.”

“The last thing I want is to cause new divides,” he said.