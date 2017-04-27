Tsochatzopoulos raises bail, sees early release from prison

Ex-defense minister Akis Tsochatzopoulos, convicted to 20 years in prison for taking kickbacks in arms deals, may be released as soon as today, sources in his defense team have told Kathimerini.

The 77-year-old former PASOK strongman has reportedly managed to raise the 200,000 euros demanded for his early release after his request for the bail to be reduced was rejected on Wednesday.

According to the same sources, the money was raised by relatives and friends of the influential former minister, who has suffered from health problems during his incarceration.