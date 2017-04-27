Suspect parcel intercepted at Greek Defense Ministry

Bomb disposal experts on Thursday were examining a suspicious parcel that was intercepted at the Defense Ministry.

Reports from the scene suggested that police have closed off the part of Mesogeion Avenue that runs in front of the ministry in Athens's northern suburb of Halandri, causing traffic jams.

Authorities are being particularly vigilant after a local urban guerrilla group claimed responsibility last month for a spate of parcels bombs sent to perceived targets in Greece and abroad, including German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble and the International Monetary Fund's offices in Paris, where a worker was injured when the device went off.