Constantinople | Thessaloniki | To June 10

TAGS: Photography, History

 The Aristotle University Library and the Thessaloniki Museum of Photography present “Constantinople as Seen by Jean Pascal Sebah & Polycarpe Joaillier (1890-1900)” at the Mount Athos Center venue throughJune 10. The exhibition comprises 50 photographers by the two Frenchmen, who ran a photo studio that produced impressive coffee-table books for travelers enchanted by the East, mainly Turkey and Egypt. Opening hours are Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Mount Athos Center, 109 Egnatia,
 tel 2310.263.308

