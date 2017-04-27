Constantinople | Thessaloniki | To June 10

The Aristotle University Library and the Thessaloniki Museum of Photography present “Constantinople as Seen by Jean Pascal Sebah & Polycarpe Joaillier (1890-1900)” at the Mount Athos Center venue throughJune 10. The exhibition comprises 50 photographers by the two Frenchmen, who ran a photo studio that produced impressive coffee-table books for travelers enchanted by the East, mainly Turkey and Egypt. Opening hours are Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Mount Athos Center, 109 Egnatia,

tel 2310.263.308