Xaxakes | Athens | April 29

Local act Xaxakes, led by frontman Yiannis Nastas, has stood out for its playful blend of new wave and pop since first emerging on the Greek music scene in the 1990s. Now it's back with a new album, its first since 2009 and titled “Waltz of the Deer,” which it will be presenting in a free concert at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC), along with older work. The show takes place onSaturday, April 29, starting at 9 p.m. There's a free shuttle bus service between the SNFCC and the Syngrou-Fix metro station.



SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea,

www.snfcc.org/visitors-center