The Sonics | Athens | April 29

The iconic Washington-based band that helped shape garage rock and punk worldwide, The Sonics, is coming to Athens for a single show at Gagarin 205 on Saturday, April 29. The five-man act will perform some of its most enduring numbers, including “Have Love, Will Travel,” “Strychnine,” “Cinderella,” “Psycho” and “The Witch,” among other songs that influenced the likes of Nirvana, Bruce Springsteen and White Stripes. The show starts at 9 p.m.and tickets cost 25 euros at the door and 23 euros in advance (www.viva.gr, tel 11876).

Gagarin 205, 205 Liosion,

tel 211.411.2500, www.gagarin205.gr