The JazZoo concert series, created by venue owner Spyros Lefkofridis and jazz musician Alekos Vredos, is coming to the Zoo Music Club for an all-day event on Sunday, April 30. The action starts at 10 a.m. and will run into the small hours. Admission is free.

The Zoo, 45 Zoodochou Pigis, Halandri,

tel 210.674.5375, www.thezoo.gr