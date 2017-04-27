ATHEX: Bourse closes virtually flat

The Greek bourse was a virtual non-mover on Thursday, on the back of three days of growth that accumulated gains of more than 5 percent for the benchmark.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 706.51 points, adding just 0.02 percent to Wednesday’s 706.40 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.02 percent to 1,887.82 points, while mid-caps were up 1.31 percent. The banks index fell 1.05 percent.

In total 58 stocks rose, 47 posted losses and 26 stayed put.

Turnover reached 51.8 million euros, against Wednesday’s 79.6 million.

The general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange in Nicosia advanced 0.61 percent to 70.51 points.