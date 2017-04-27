Belt and Road Initiative brings European countries closer to China

China and Hungary have agreed to deepen cooperation within the Belt and Road Initiative and 16+1 framework.

China-Hungary relations are at their best after years of all-round development, Liu Qibao told Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban this week.

Liu, head of the Publicity Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), said China attaches great importance to Sino-Hungarian relations.

He noted that China is willing to work with Hungary to improve cooperation in economy and trade, cultural and people-to-people exchanges and other areas within the Belt and Road Initiative and 16+1 framework.

[Xinhua]