Two main unions call walkout for May 17

The country’s civil servants’ union ADEDY and the main private sector union GSEE on Thursday called a 24-hour strike for May 17 to protest additional austerity measures being demanded by the country’s lenders in exchange for the next tranche of bailout loans.

ADEDY said the measures, which the government is planning to legislate in order to conclude a crucial review of its bailout progress, were “unfair and tough.”

The date of the strike, aimed at coinciding with the parliamentary vote on a new set of measures including pension cuts and tax increases, could change, ADEDY said.