Former defense minister to be released from prison

Former defense minister Akis Tsochatzopoulos, who was convicted to 20 years in prison for money laundering in 2013, is expected to be released from Korydallos Prison in Athens on Friday after his lawyers said he managed to raise the 200,000 euros demanded for his early release.



According to sources, the money was raised by relatives and friends of the influential former minister, who has suffered from health problems since his incarceration five years ago.



The 77-year-old former PASOK strongman underwent a triple bypass operation last month.