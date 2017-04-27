Judges rap government for not doing more against anarchist attackers

The union representing judges at the Council of State, the country’s highest administrative court, on Thursday criticized the government for failing to provide adequate security for the court and to condemn an attack on its premises by members of anarchist group Rouvikonas (Rubicon) on Wednesday.

The union said it feared that the attempted raid, by some 15 members of Rouvikonas who scattered leaflets, was the “harbinger of even worse undertakings in the future against an institution committed to serving the citizen.”

The raid was the latest in a series of symbolic attacks on high-profile targets organized by Rouvikonas.