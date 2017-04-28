Dog attack on Crete leaves two men hospitalized

Two men were hospitalized on the island of Crete after being mauled by a pit bull, local reports said on Friday. The incident occurred late on Thursday in the region of Mesambelia in Iraklio.



According to reports, the dog jumped out of its owner’s backyard and attacked a smaller dog being walked by a little girl. The girl’s father and a neighbor were mauled as they sought to help her. Both men, aged 61 and 70, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.



The owner of the pit bull was arrested and was to face a prosecutor on Friday.