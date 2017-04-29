Swiss probe yields more details about Papantoniou

A judicial investigation into defense contracts signed by former Socialist defense minister Yiannos Papantoniou is deepening, Kathimerini understands, with information from Swiss authorities allegedly linking him and his wife to two foreign bank accounts and a life insurance policy though the search continues for evidence incriminating him for kickbacks.



According to sources, Greek judicial authorities have asked their Swiss counterparts for permission to open the accounts in question. Meanwhile a parliamentary committee investigating the defense deals signed by Papantoniou when he was minister between 2001 and 2004 has asked Greek prosecutors to determine whether transactions involving his accounts during this time period point toward money laundering.



If they do not, committee members say, the probe is pointless as any alleged offenses of breach of faith or bribe-taking will have expired under the statute of limitations, which does not apply to money laundering.