Artist takes over Syntagma Square for documenta 14

Artist Maria Fragoudaki staged a performance titled ‘BedSheets: The Duality of Freedom’ as part of the documenta 14 art exhibition, at Athens's Syntagma Square on Thursday night. The international contemporary art exhibition that this year is taking place in both Athens and Kassel, Germany, opened in Athens on April 8 and is spread out over more than 40 different galleries, museums, squares, cinemas, university campuses and libraries across the city, with more than 160 artists displaying their work. [Simela Pantzartzi/EPA]