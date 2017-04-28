Police seek Pakistani anarchist linked to clashes with riot officers

Police are seeking a 28-year-old Pakistani national in connection with an attack by anarchists on a riot police unit outside the 1930s refugee housing blocks on Alexandras Avenue in Athens last October, Kathimerini has learned.

The 28-year-old, who was identified by the security police, faces charges of causing grievous bodily harm, damaging public property and violating weapons laws.

In the clashes last October, anarchists clashed with supporters of neo-Nazi Golden Dawn and then with riot police.

According to police sources, the 28-year-old was an active member of an anarchist squat in Exarchia.