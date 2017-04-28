ATHEX: Benchmark adds over 6 pct in a week

The benchmark of the Greek bourse has ended the month on a new 18-month high on the back of expectations for a completion to the bailout review next month and the strengthening of the eurozone with the result of next weekend’s French presidential election. Trading volume finally returned to a satisfactory level on Friday.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 712.17 points, adding 0.80 percent to Thursday’s 706.51 points. It advanced 6.05 percent on a weekly basis. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.91 percent to 1,904.97 points.

Banks advanced 3.69 percent, with Eurobank jumping 8.53 percent, Piraeus improving 3.72 percent, Alpha adding 2.63 percent and National growing 1.78 percent.

In total 59 stocks notched up gains, 50 registered losses and 23 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 86 million euros, up from Thursday’s 51.8 million.

The stock market will be closed on Monday due to the May Day holiday and will reopen on Tuesday morning.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange advanced 1.40 percent yesterday to 71.50 points.