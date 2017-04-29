Blaze rages on Zakynthos, stoked by strong winds

Dozens of firefighters on the Ionian island of Zakynthos were battling a large blaze that broke out earlier in the day in a pine forest, consuming at least 60 hectares before nightfall suspended intensive efforts.

Strong winds were stoking the blaze and making it difficult for firefighting crews at Maries to contain the flames to they would not reach residential areas.

Teams of firefighters were also sent from the Peloponnese to help the effort after 10 p.m., as water-dumping craft had to call it a night. The airplanes are expected to return at daybreak on Sunday.