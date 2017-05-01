ND: Left-led government has failed Greece's working class

As Greek trade unions marked May Day on Monday with a 24-hour nationwide strike and protests against looming new cuts demanded by international lenders, opposition New Democracy attacked the country’s “inept” government saying that its self-serving agenda had failed to guarantee basic standards for the working class.



“This year’s [May Day] celebration essentially coincides with the fourth memorandum which bears the signature of Tsipras and Kammenos,” New Democracy said in a statement in reference to the SYRIZA-Independent Greeks coalition.



“The real interests of workers can only be guaranteed through reforms that will create new jobs and opportunities, particularly for the new generation,” the conservative party said calling for a political changeover “as soon as possible.”

“We are determined, [using] a plan and structural reforms, to raise a wall that will protect the real interests of all workers,” it said.