Police search for suspects after robbery of elderly couple in Katerini
Online
Police are looking for three suspects who robbed an elderly couple inside their ground floor apartment in Katerini, in northern Greece, on Monday.
Police are looking for three suspects who robbed an elderly couple inside their ground floor apartment in Katerini, in northern Greece, on Monday.
The robbers, who had their faces covered to avoid identification, broke in through a window and tied up the man and woman, both in their 70s, before making off with 1,500 euros.
No more details were available.