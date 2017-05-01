Tsipras: Gov’t aims to heal 'social wounds' from crisis

Despite the economic straitjacket imposed on Greece by its foreign creditors, the left-led administration has made significant steps in enforcing labor regulations and clamping down on undeclared work, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said Monday in a statement to mark May Day.

“The economic bankruptcy and the crisis, because of the recessionary policies of the bailout agreements that followed, resulted in sky-high unemployment, growing insecurity and increasing labor flexibility,” Tsipras said, adding that his government has over the past two years braved strict supervision by the country’s lenders to contain unfair labor practices.

Following the completion of the second bailout review that will bring Greece closer to an exit from the memorandum agreements, Tsipras said, the government will concentrate its efforts on achieving “fair growth.”



“That will be the new big national objective of the post-bailout era in our country: To heal the social wounds of the crisis,” he said.



Several thousand protesters gathered outside Parliament in central Athens to mark May Day, as unions braced for more austerity measures imposed by bailout lenders.