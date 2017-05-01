Tsipras divorced from reality, ND says

New Democracy on Monday accused Alexis Tsipras of being divorced from reality after the left-wing prime minister hailed his government’s efforts in protecting Greece’s labor sector.



“Some degree of humility and some degree of contact with truth and reality will do no harm,” the conservative opposition said in a statement in reaction to the prime minister’s May Day statement.



In its own statement, ND said that in the past two years Greek workers’ incomes dropped, working conditions deteriorated, taxes soared and thousands of people left the country in search of a better future.



The only people who benefited from the Tsipras administration, ND said, “were the members of the party nomenclature.”