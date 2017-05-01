Cheek by Jowl | Athens | May 5-7

Photo: Johan Persson

Acclaimed UK-based theater company Cheek by Jowl, an associate of the Barbican Center in London, is coming to the Athens Concert Hall for three shows from May 5 to 7 of William Shakespeare's rule-breaking “Winter's Tale.” The critically acclaimed production is directed by Declan Donnellan and stars Orlando James, Edward Sayer and Natalie Radmall-Quirke. It is in English with Greek subtitles and has a 12+ age rating. Tickets range from 12 to 40 euros and can be purchased in advance online. Shows start at 8 p.m.



Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias,

tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr