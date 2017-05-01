Athens toll booth robbed
Six hooded gunmen held up a toll booth employee in Attica early Monday and made off in two cars with a safe deposit box containing an unknown amount of money.
According to reports, the incident occurred at 4.45 a.m. at the Attiki Odos highway toll booth at the exit leading to Dimocratias Avenue in the district of Acharnes.
Police have launched a manhunt for the six suspects.