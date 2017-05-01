Volos man kills brother with frying pan

A 41-year-old man in Volos, central Greece, told police Monday that he had killed his 38-year-old brother early Sunday morning with repeated blows to the head with a frying pan.



According to reports, the man said the incident occurred at their home in the village of Fitoko, and that they had both been under the influence of alcohol.



He claimed he was attacked by his younger brother and that he hit him on the head and face with a frying pan in self defense.



He then dragged the 38-year-old outside the house to get some fresh air as he believed he had fainted. He said that he only realized what had happened when he woke up the next morning.



In his initial deposition, he said that they had been attacked by three armed robbers who killed his brother.