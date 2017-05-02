Fresh demands are about to be made on 1.4 million freelance workers, self-employed professionals and farmers, as according to the new updated bailout agreement, the country’s creditors are insisting on an increase in social security contributions.

The issue constitutes one of the so-called "technical disagreements" with "a significant political dimension," a senior government official said on Monday.

The government does not want to see any changes made to the existing method of calculating contributions, but this is not the first time the creditors have raised this issue.