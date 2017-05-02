BUSINESS |

 
BUSINESS

Greek bond yields steady after bailout reform deal agreed with lenders

TAGS: Finance

Greece's short-dated government bond yields held steady on Tuesday morning after the debt-laden country agreed a deal on bailout reforms with its European creditors.

The yield on two-year Greek government bonds was steady at 6.5 percent, flat from the open and up slightly from Friday's close of 6.41 percent. Greece's 10-year borrowing costs were flat at 6.34 percent.

Greece and its foreign creditors reached a deal early on Tuesday on a package of bailout-mandated reforms, Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos said, paving the way for the disbursement of further rescue funds.

[Reuters]

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 