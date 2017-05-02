Potami centrists slam government over deal

Greece’s centrist To Potami party has attacked the leftist-led government in the wake of its agreement with creditors on the terms to restart bailout loan payouts, following months of tough negotiations.



“The [bailout] review had to be wrapped up and the Greeks will pay dearly for the huge delay. The fourth memorandum of the SYRIZA-Independent Greeks [coalition] marks the end of an entire era that was dominated by delusion and, most importantly, deception,” Potami said.



The terms of the deal, reached in the early hours of Tuesday, include another round of pension cuts in 2019 and a commitment to maintain a high primary budget surplus after the current rescue program ends next year.



The cuts must be approved by the House by mid-May.



The pro-business party vowed to keep a “responsible stance” in Parliament.