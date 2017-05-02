NEWS |

 
NEWS

ND will not support new bailout pact, spokesman says

TAGS: Politics

Greece's largest opposition party, the conservative New Democracy, said on Tuesday it would not support the deal cut by Athens and its lender when it comes to Parliament.

“We will not vote in the new austerity measures that cut pension and tax Greece more,” spokesman Vassilis Kikilias told Reuters.

The government has a small but working majority. It is expected to succeed in passing the new measures which stem from latest bailout review by the European Union and International Monetary Fund.

[Reuters]

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 