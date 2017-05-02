Greek gov't aims to legislate measures by May 16

Greek government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos has described a deal with lenders on bailout-mandated reforms as “balanced,” adding that the administration aims to legislate the new measures by May 16.



Following months of tough negotiations, the government and creditors agreed that Greece should make another round of pension cuts in 2019 and commit to maintaining a high budget target along with new tax increases after the current bailout program ends next year.



In return, the creditors will pay Greece 2.8 billion euros ($3.1 billion) it needs to avoid defaulting on its loans in July, and start talks on how to ease the country's debt burden.