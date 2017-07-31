Adrian Villar Rojas | Athens | To September 24

“The Theater of Disappearance” is a large-scale site-specific installation by Adrian Villar Rojas. This is the first time the celebrated Argentinean artist has worked at an archaeological site, where he has radically altered both the indoor and outdoor space of the National Observatory of Athens in Thiseio. The installation will remain in place until September 24. Those wishing to explore the full site are advised to wear comfortable shoes. Admission is free. The nearest metro stations are Thiseio and Monastiraki.



National Observatory of Athens, Hill of the Nymphs, Thiseio,

tel 210.349.000, www.noa.gr