ATHEX: H1 ends with 28 percent rise for the bourse

The first half of the year has just ended with the main index of the Athens stock market adding a remarkable 27.98 percent in that period, thanks to five consecutive months of growth (unseen since late 2013) capped by a 6.26 percent rise in June.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 823.74 points, adding 0.49 percent to Thursday’s 819.72 points. This led to weekly gains of 0.39 percent, in the third straight northbound week.

The large-cap FTSE-26 index improved 0.37 percent to 2,153.01 points, while mid-caps increased 1.84 percent.

The banks index expanded 1.98 percent, with Piraeus rising 3.86 percent, Eurobank ascending 2.62 percent and National adding 2.46 percent.

Among other blue chips, PPC earned 2.34 percent, Folli Follie climbed 1.90 percent and GEK Terna surged 1.50 percent, while Hellenic Exchanges declined 1.73 percent and Mytilineos surrendered 1.31 percent.

In total 75 stocks posted gains, 35 took losses and 21 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 73.8 million euros, up from Thursday’s 44.2 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange jumped 1.33 percent to 76.71 points.