Little change to Iranian oil imports in Greece

Iran’s crude oil exports in July are set to fall 7 percent from this month’s three-month high, mainly due to a decline in exports to Europe, a person with knowledge of the Middle Eastern country’s tanker loading schedule said.

In Europe, main buyer Turkey is lifting 194,000 barrels per day this month, down 27 percent from June. Italy is loading nearly 100,000 barrels per day, down from 133,000 bpd last month.

Greece and Spain are each lifting nearly 65,000 barrels per day this month, little changed from June, the source added.

[Reuters]