Population to keep falling for two decades, study finds

Greece’s population is expected to decline significantly over the next two decades, according to estimates made by the Laboratory of Demographic and Social Analyses at the University of Thessaly in central Greece.



The department has reached the conclusion that the country’s population is expected to decrease by between 842,000 and 1.26 million people by the year 2034.

Greece experienced its first demographic drop in decades at the end of 2016, with its population registering at 10.784 million.



Totaling 10.858 million the previous year, Greece’s population shrank by 74,000 people within the space of 12 months. Vironas Kotzamanis, a professor at the University of Thessaly, traces the root of this trend to 2010, when there began a steady negative change in the balance between births and death rates, and in the balance between people entering and exiting the country.



He told Kathimerini that, given the current trends, he expects that the downward slide will continue over the next 2 years.

“Unfortunately, at the moment this is pre-ordained,” Kotzamanis said.