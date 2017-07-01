Greece faces fines over waste management

Greece has been condemned for a second time by the European Court of Justice for lack of proper wastewater management in the Thriasio area of western Attica. A second condemnation by the court comes with a fine, whose amount was not determined as the final ruling on this case will take place toward the end of the year.



The EU court determined that only 45 percent of the residents of Elefsina, Aspropyrgos, Mandra and Magoula have proper wastewater management. The remaining 55 percent, which includes some 27,500 people, are still served by cesspools.



Greek authorities have responded saying the completion of the wastewater management plant at Thriasio would bring them up to EU standards.