Cyprus talks at Swiss resort to resume Monday

The Cyprus talks in the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana are due to continue on a more optimistic note Monday as United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that there is a “clear understanding” between the Greek and Turkish sides with regard to what is needed to reach a comprehensive deal.



Guterres said his meetings on Friday between Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci, and the Greek and Turkish foreign ministers were “positive and results-oriented.”



For his part, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias praised the UN chief as a “prominent personality on the international stage.” “I must tell you that I felt fortunate that we could work [on Friday] in a very good direction for the Cyprus issue,” he told reporters.