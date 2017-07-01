PASOK leader calls for creation of new center-left political movement

Democratic Alignment and PASOK leader Fofi Gennimata has called for the creation of a new center-left political movement, whose leader will be elected directly by the people in a vote in October.



Speaking on the first day of the Democratic Alignment congress on Friday evening at the Peace and Friendship Stadium in southern Athens, she also urged other center-left parties to join forces to have the new movement up and running by the end of the year.



Gennimata also denounced Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and accused him of “monumental populism and demagogy that weakened the values of the left.” She went on to say that Tsipras “betrayed the confidence of progressive citizens who entrusted him with power.”