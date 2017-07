Impressive Maxi 72 racing yachts took part this weekend in the world-renowned Corfu Challenge 2017, which ends Monday on the Ionian island. The 2017 Corfu Challenge is organized by the Marina Gouvia Sailing Club, along with the International Maxi Association (IMA) and the Maxi 72 Class. The size of the vessels ranges from 18.7 to 21.9 meters. [ANA-MPA/A Tapaskou]