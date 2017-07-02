MONDAY

The Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE) will release the June results of its business and consumer surveys.



Parliament to hold a debate on the country's economy after 11 a.m. upon the request of opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The Handmade Products (Summer Edition) exhibition opens at Syntagma metro station in Athens. To Saturday. (Info: www.verticom.gr)

The Center for European Constitutional Law organizes another seminar on the “New General Regulation of the European Union on Personal Data Protection,” from 3.30 to 8.30 p.m. (43 Academias, Athens). (Info: 210.362.3089, www.cecl.gr)

The Athens Institute for Education and Research (ATINER) holds the “Symposium on the Future Developments and Prospects of University and/or College Education in a Global World. To Tuesday at The Stanley Hotel (1 Odysseos, Athens). (Info: www.atiner.gr)

Listed companies Nikas and Unibios hold their annual general meetings.

TUESDAY

The Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE) presents its survey titled “Higher Education in Greece.”

The Climate Change Conference, titled “Policies of Climate Change: Consequences on Enterprises,” takes place at the Maroussi Plaza amphitheater (3A Frangoklissias, Maroussi, Athens). (Info: 210.661.7777, kdrossou@boussias.com)

Athens-listed Newsphone Hellas holds an extraordinary general meeting.

WEDNESDAY

The American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce presents its Startup Toolkit at the Athens Stock Exchange (110 Athinon) after the end of trading at 5 p.m. (Info: www.amcham.gr)

The Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Embassy of Romania co-host an event on “The Market of Romania,” starting at 6 p.m. at the chamber’s headquarters (7 Academias). The keynote speaker will be Ilan Laufer, Romania’s secretary of state for foreign investments. (Info: 210.338.2342, www.acci.gr)

The Mediterranean College of Thessaloniki’s Hospitality, Tourism and Catering Arts School holds the “Youth Tourism Conference” at the college’s Vienni Building (2-4 Egnatia), from 6 to 8 p.m. (Info: 2310.287.779, medcollege.edu.gr)

Listed telecoms firm Forthnet holds its annual general meeting.

THURSDAY

Museum and archaeological site workers will hold a three-hour work stoppage from a.m. to 11 a.m.

The Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE) holds a press conference to present its second report titled “The Greek Economy,” at 1 p.m.

The American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce holds its 3rd Intellectual Property Rights Conference, titled “The Fight Against Smuggling & the Illicit Trade: Growth Incentives for the Greek and European Economy” at the King George Hotel in Syntagma Square, Athens. (Info: www.amcham.gr)

The Greek office of the Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung and the Constantinos Karamanlis Institute for Democracy hold a panel discussion on the German elections at the Divani Caravel Hotel (2 Vasilleos Alexandrou, Athens). (Info: www.kas.de/griechenland)

The HR In Action Vol. 6 conference takes place at the Dais Conference Center (151 Mesogion, Maroussi, Athens). (Info: 210.661.7777, akatsoulieri@boussias.com)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) issues the April findings of its Manpower Survey.

Blue chip company Hellenic Petroleum holds an extraordinary general meeting. Listed Kyriakoulis holds its annual general meeting.

FRIDAY

The Sales In Action conference, featuring “real sales stories,” takes place at the Dais Conference Center (151 Mesogion, Maroussi, Athens). (Info: 210.661.7777, vkafiris@boussias.com)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) publishes its first-quarter data on arrivals of non-residents from abroad and its provisional figures on imports and exports in May.

Listed Public Power Corporation, Thessaloniki Port Authority, Kordellos Bros, Neorion Holdings and Alco hold general shareholders meetings.