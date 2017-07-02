UN chief may return to Cyprus talks

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres may return to the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana to give another push to the Cyprus negotiations, according to a source in the Turkish delegation quoted by the Cypriot state radio on Saturday.

"The Turkish side has information that Antonio Guterres will return to the Swiss resort on Sunday night to take part in Monday's discussion," the Turkish source was quoted as saying.

Guterres left Crans-Montana on Saturday morning, after averting a minor crisis and managing to bring the Greek and Turkish sides back on track during hectic meetings that ended with a working dinner with the heads of all six delegations on Friday night.



