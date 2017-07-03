Police arrest 16 on crime crackdown at ex army barracks site in Menidi

A crackdown by police in the area of Menidi, north of Athens, at the site of a former military barracks called Kapota, led to the arrest of 16 people on charges ranging from drugs and arms possession to fraud.

The early morning raid was carried out by mixed teams of Greek Police officers and members of the elite special forces team EKAM. Riot police were on standby for the duration and police helicopters monitored the raid from the air.

A similar raid was carried out last month after a stray bullet killed an 11-year-old boy during an open-air school party in the area.

The government has pledged to take concerted action to crack down on widespread crime in the area where police have traditionally trod lightly.