Attica museums, ancient sites to be closed on Thursday morning due to walkout

Archaeological sites in Attica are to be closed from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Thursday as guards stage a walkout over a pay dispute and to demand better working conditions.

In a statement, the union representing guards at ancient sites and museums expressed their concerns about "tragic shortfalls" in staff and called for new hirings to ensure the smooth running of ancient sites.

The walkout comes as arrivals to the capital peak with the onset of the country's summer tourism season.