Social Capital | Thessaloniki | To July 13

The Michael and Kitty Dukakis Center for Public and Humanitarian Service (http://dukakis-center.act.edu) at the American College of Thessaloniki (ACT) is hosting an exhibition of works by Scott Townsend, a professor of graphic design at North Carolina State University whose work focuses on “creative community and social innovation through design,” at the French Institute in the northern port city. The project comprises a series of drawings that resulted from conversations with citizens on the Greek island of Cephalonia between 2015 and 2017 on Greece’s role in the world in view of the crisis and how societies use their social capital to overcome adversity. The show, which runs through July 13, can be viewed Mondays to Thursdays from 5 to 9 p.m. and admission is free of charge.

French Institute, 2A Stratou,

tel 2310.821.231