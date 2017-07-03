Celebrating Thread | Crete | To July 31

The Municipality of Mylopotamos in Rethymno, the nongovernmental, nonprofit University of the Mountains and the Penelope Gandhi Mission have put together the Celebration of Thread, a month-long festival in the area’s villages aimed at preserving and propagating the ancient Cretan art of textile making. Running through July 31, the event brings together local and foreign artisans who will be showcasing the technical and artistic skills involved to textile making, such as embroidery, weaving, and the preparation of flax and silk, among others, many of which date back to the Minoan era. To find out more, visit www.panoreon.gr.

University of the Mountains,

tel 2810.545.213