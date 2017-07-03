Julius Eastman | Athens | July 4



Documenta 14 presents the Kukuruz Quartet in a concert titled “Piano Interpretations,” with pieces by African-American composer Julius Eastman (1940-90), hailed by The New Yorker as a “guerrilla minimalist” and a “brazen pioneer,” at the Athens Concert Hall on Tuesday, July 4. The performance focuses on evolution of Eastman’s distinctive sound from the popular “Nigger Trilogy” to “Stay On It” of the 1970s. The concert starts at 9 p.m. and admission is free of charge.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias,

tel 210.728.2000, www.megaron.gr