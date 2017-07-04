Battleship Potemkin | Athens | July 5

The Greek Festival is screening Sergei Eisenstein’s 1925 masterpiece “Battleship Potemkin” at the open-air Herods Atticus Theater on Wednesday, July 5, with live music from the Athens State Orchestra. Dmitri Shostakovich’s symphonies 4, 5, 8, 10 and 11 accompany 65 minutes of breathtaking cinema under the baton of distinguished German conductor Jens Troester. The film presents a dramatized version of the first bloody mutiny (1905) to take place in the Russian Empire, preceding the October Revolution by a number of years. The screening will be shown with English subtitles. The show starts at 9 p.m. and tickets cost 12-35 euros. For more details, visit www.greekfestival.gr.

Herod Atticus Theater, Dionysiou Areopagitou, Acropolis