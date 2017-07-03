Undocumented migrants using island airports to get deeper into Europe

A rise in the number of undocumented migrants attempting to reach other European countries from Greece’s regional airports has been recorded in recent days, police have reported.

Authorities made 13 arrests in two days at the airports of Santorini, Kos and Rhodes in the southern Aegean after intercepting travelers using false documents in an attempt to reach other countries on the continent.

Police say this activity can be attributed to the perception that there is less security at smaller airports and to increased tourist traffic.

Authorities identified the migrants as being from countries including Afghanistan, Syria, Iran, Ethiopia and the Palestinian territories. They were hoping to reach countries such as Germany, Italy, France, Belgium and Norway. The majority are young adults, ranging in age from their 20s to mid-30s.