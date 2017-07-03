NEWS |

 
NEWS

Former Aspis insurance chief Pavlos Psomiadis dies in prison

TAGS: Crime

An investigation has been launched into the death of Pavlos Psomiadis, a former businessman serving 22 years at the capital’s Korydallos Prison over an insurance scam. A preliminary medical report suggested the 78-year-old died of a heart attack and was on medication for a heart condition, but Justice Minister Stavros Kontonis on Monday said that a postmortem will be conducted as part of the investigation.

Psomiadis was sentenced in 2010 for embezzling 250 million euros from clients of the Aspis insurance group.

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 