Former Aspis insurance chief Pavlos Psomiadis dies in prison

An investigation has been launched into the death of Pavlos Psomiadis, a former businessman serving 22 years at the capital’s Korydallos Prison over an insurance scam. A preliminary medical report suggested the 78-year-old died of a heart attack and was on medication for a heart condition, but Justice Minister Stavros Kontonis on Monday said that a postmortem will be conducted as part of the investigation.



Psomiadis was sentenced in 2010 for embezzling 250 million euros from clients of the Aspis insurance group.