Man found dead after fatal home fire
A man died in a fire that engulfed his home in Aghioi Anargyroi, western Attica. According to the fire department, the severely burnt body of the man was found on the ground floor of his home.
The blaze was put out by 12 firefighters with the aid of four fire engines. Authorities were investigating what caused the fire.